The Mid-Morning Dump: Madden Ratings and ESPY’s Night

SMART GUYS Four Clones received NABC Honors recognition.
Got it done in the ℭ !— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) July 19, 2022
: https://t.co/nh09rwcTbU#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/7eieemI7he
I MISS SOLO Remember Solomon Young? Of course you do.
Getting it done on both ends, @number33allstar!#Cyclones | #C5C— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) July 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ULUfojSpjs
GO SUPPORT Listen to coach Kevin, get some tickets.
You're gonna love the energy in Hilton— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) July 19, 2022
Renewals | https://t.co/LddGqzEsjj
New Tickets | https://t.co/vvlffXFHH9
Info | https://t.co/Dplzfz8wai
pic.twitter.com/Mtd6F9FiLb
POOL PARTY Good team bonding for the Twister Sisters.
Work hard, play hard‼️— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) July 19, 2022
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/YEzfTgLBFN
77 IN THE GAME 99 IN MY HEART Allen Lazard has received a 77 rating in Madden 23.
BRIDGES CHARGED Miles Bridges is facing three felony charges.
TUNE IN Watch newly crowned Finals MVP Steph Curry host the ESPY’s!
Don't miss @StephenCurry30 hosting the 2022 @ESPYS on Wednesday— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022
: @ABCNetwork
⏰: 8 PM EST pic.twitter.com/A7cQJwXTua
GOAT TALK Tom Brady gives a shoutout to the young buck after his debatable Madden rating.
Don’t sweat it man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year @Real10jayy__ https://t.co/je5GbMfFrQ— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022
ALL STAR PITCHER Mic’d up players is one of the most fun parts of sports.
Alek Manoah is an All-Star on the mound and the mic @Alek_Manoah6 | #AllStarGame— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 20, 2022
(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/SezYSMukPL
MBAPPE FACE OF THE SPORT? Kylian has announced his third straight FIFA cover.
3 IN A ROW— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 19, 2022
Proud to feature on the cover again #FIFA23
@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/t71RGY7sBZ
Loading comments...