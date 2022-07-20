 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Madden Ratings and ESPY’s Night

FIFA 23 set to feature a familiar face.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

SMART GUYS Four Clones received NABC Honors recognition.

I MISS SOLO Remember Solomon Young? Of course you do.

GO SUPPORT Listen to coach Kevin, get some tickets.

POOL PARTY Good team bonding for the Twister Sisters.

77 IN THE GAME 99 IN MY HEART Allen Lazard has received a 77 rating in Madden 23.

Around the Country

BRIDGES CHARGED Miles Bridges is facing three felony charges.

TUNE IN Watch newly crowned Finals MVP Steph Curry host the ESPY’s!

GOAT TALK Tom Brady gives a shoutout to the young buck after his debatable Madden rating.

ALL STAR PITCHER Mic’d up players is one of the most fun parts of sports.

MBAPPE FACE OF THE SPORT? Kylian has announced his third straight FIFA cover.

