The Mid-Morning Dump: Dick Vitale, Hall Of Famer of Life

CARR CHAMP David Carr adds another title to his resume.
@Carrchamp THE CHAMP. Poland Senior Open! pic.twitter.com/rrpsDoPC2J— Brent Metcalf (@BHMetcalf) July 20, 2022
COME PLAY FOR IOWA STATE We have a bridge.
Check out the I-State logo & Iowa State University on the new pedestrian bridge to Jack Trice Stadium. #cyclonenation #iowastate #cyclones pic.twitter.com/jf0thS3e0K— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 20, 2022
SUCK IT IOWA Iowa State snags infielder, Sophie Maras, from Iowa.
..— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) July 20, 2022
Welcome to the squad, @sopha____
pic.twitter.com/ftxTlkWXfG
AWARD WATCH LIST SZN Anthony Johnson nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team Award.
— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 20, 2022
✔️ Exemplary community service
✔️ Academic Dedication
✔️ Impact On and Off the Field
Anthony Johnson Jr. is Iowa State's nominee for the prestigious team.
#Cyclones | @anthon21johnson pic.twitter.com/jaq0MxXsDa
BIG CROOT Literally.
BREAKING: pic.twitter.com/Y4OQcc10Gr— Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) July 20, 2022
THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode for some realignment talk with a special guest!
The Night Cap - Episode 43: What’s up with the Pac 12? Feat. @jasonscheer presented by @EsTasBarGrill— Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) July 21, 2022
- Where does Arizona want to end up?
- The new Big 12 tailgating scene
- Beef with the Utah food scene https://t.co/iyYdF0j30x
ONE THING The ESPYs happened last night, but the only thing you need to see is Dick Vitale winning the Jimmy V Courage Award.
"Jimmy's dream was to beat cancer. And we must do it."— ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2022
Join @DickieV in continuing Jim Valvano's fight with a gift to @TheVFoundation: https://t.co/6NwFh2XdEK pic.twitter.com/ECxswbChXi
ANOTHER PULL ON THE HEART STRINGS Clayton Kershaw makes this 10-year-old’s day/week/month/year/life.
Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old.— Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) July 20, 2022
The child’s grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. pic.twitter.com/K5KGcd5ozO
ON A LIGHTER NOTE You can now buy Bobby Bonilla’s contract!
