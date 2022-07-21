The Mid-Morning Dump: Dick Vitale, Hall Of Famer of Life

Iowa State Athletics

CARR CHAMP David Carr adds another title to his resume.

COME PLAY FOR IOWA STATE We have a bridge.

Check out the I-State logo & Iowa State University on the new pedestrian bridge to Jack Trice Stadium. #cyclonenation #iowastate #cyclones pic.twitter.com/jf0thS3e0K — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 20, 2022

SUCK IT IOWA Iowa State snags infielder, Sophie Maras, from Iowa.

AWARD WATCH LIST SZN Anthony Johnson nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team Award.





✔️ Exemplary community service

✔️ Academic Dedication

✔️ Impact On and Off the Field



Anthony Johnson Jr. is Iowa State's nominee for the prestigious team.



#Cyclones | @anthon21johnson pic.twitter.com/jaq0MxXsDa — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 20, 2022

BIG CROOT Literally.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode for some realignment talk with a special guest!

The Night Cap - Episode 43: What’s up with the Pac 12? Feat. @jasonscheer presented by @EsTasBarGrill



- Where does Arizona want to end up?

- The new Big 12 tailgating scene

- Beef with the Utah food scene https://t.co/iyYdF0j30x — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) July 21, 2022 Around the Country

ONE THING The ESPYs happened last night, but the only thing you need to see is Dick Vitale winning the Jimmy V Courage Award.

"Jimmy's dream was to beat cancer. And we must do it."



Join @DickieV in continuing Jim Valvano's fight with a gift to @TheVFoundation: https://t.co/6NwFh2XdEK pic.twitter.com/ECxswbChXi — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2022

ANOTHER PULL ON THE HEART STRINGS Clayton Kershaw makes this 10-year-old’s day/week/month/year/life.

Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old.



The child’s grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. pic.twitter.com/K5KGcd5ozO — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) July 20, 2022

ON A LIGHTER NOTE You can now buy Bobby Bonilla’s contract!