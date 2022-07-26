Five-Star Forward Omaha Biliew Commits To Iowa State

T.J. Otzelberger has once again struck on the recruiting trail and this time it is the highest-ranked recruit in Iowa State history. Omaha Biliew the 5-star forward who will return to Waukee this fall has committed to Iowa State.

Biliew narrowed his decision to Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon and the G-League earlier this spring and Iowa State picked up momentum from there and never looked back. His style and high motor will fit what Iowa State wants to do defensively but his offensive game is expanding and will give Iowa State another dimension in the front court they haven’t had in some time.

“What stands out about them is their environment, their underdog environment. I love the way TJ (Otzelberger) comes to work every day and his mindset. That’s what stood out to me the most: the way they work and their toughness and grit. I love that about him. That relates to me so much.” Biliew told ON3 sports earlier this summer on Iowa State.

Biliew joins Milan Momcilovic and Jelani Hamilton ton the 2023 recruiting class which is almost certain to finish in the top 10 in the country when it is all said and done. Iowa State may not be done adding to the 2023 class but the core is assembled. Should be a lot of fun for Iowa State fans to watch this trio in the cardinal and gold.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.