 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Omaha Alert

Stay Tuned

By dylanpaul
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

CONSIDERABLE NEWS Omaha is comitting. Once thought a sure thing for the G-League, momentum has been in Cyclone’s favor lately. Lots going on here, I’m not going to make a prediction, I’m ready to get my heart broken.

MR. CRESTON Jar Lar is your man for any Trevor Downing and or Creston sports news.

VALUE RISING Not a bad time for your athletic program to be trending up when conferences are being poached for their best parts.

Around the Country

PAC 12 DELUSION Speaking of realignment, the checkmarks are out, and as the whole Pacific Coast college athletics scene is decomposing, this is still about the Big 12?

SOLDIER DOME Not a Bears fan, but I think it would be a shame if they play out in the ‘burbs. Fix what you got, and make it work.

STUDY HALL Hey, if I’m signing the dotted line with $230 million next to it, I’m not one to complain.

DE JA VU I don’t care what’s on the table, I feel a little uncomfortable as a Nets fan doing a blockbuster trade with the Celtics.

CHRIS CREAMER’S SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK One of my favorite things about sports logos is the obsession to make everything look intimidating and scary. For example, a horse on a carousel. The Eastern League’s Binghampton Rumble Ponies.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...