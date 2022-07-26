The Mid-Morning Dump: Omaha Alert

Iowa State Athletics

CONSIDERABLE NEWS Omaha is comitting. Once thought a sure thing for the G-League, momentum has been in Cyclone’s favor lately. Lots going on here, I’m not going to make a prediction, I’m ready to get my heart broken.

Recruiting news:

Omaha Biliew will announce his decision tonight at halftime of the 7 PM EST game on ESPN. Biliew is the no.9 overall prospect in the ESPN 100. His final choices are Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon and the G-League. @BiliewOmaha @ESPN_Schick @dfritzphotos pic.twitter.com/BxPJ2I5FLh — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 26, 2022

MR. CRESTON Jar Lar is your man for any Trevor Downing and or Creston sports news.

Creston native and graduate Trevor Downing appears on the Outland Trophy watchlist that just came out pic.twitter.com/VJwnQD1tI5 — Jared Larson (@Jar_Lar) July 26, 2022

VALUE RISING Not a bad time for your athletic program to be trending up when conferences are being poached for their best parts.

Iowa State comes in ranked 16th in CBS’s Best in College Sports rankings. 5 years ago, they were 66th out of 130. Bowl game and two Sweet 16 appearances this year makes for a pretty successful formula. https://t.co/rG3n9jB0Nf — Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) July 25, 2022 Around the Country

PAC 12 DELUSION Speaking of realignment, the checkmarks are out, and as the whole Pacific Coast college athletics scene is decomposing, this is still about the Big 12?

Six seasons of Pac-12 TV ratings shed a light on where the remaining members stand.



--6 had a higher average rating than the top Big 12 holdover.



-- Oregon is the lead dog, but Stanford, UW not far behind.



-- That 10:30 ET ESPN window is gold.https://t.co/VQYYWFyP09 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 25, 2022

FB drives realignment and the new Big 12 has:

- 4 teams that weren't good enuf until death knocked

- Kansas

- 3 avg teams in small markets: TTU, ISU, KSU

- Baylor, OSU, TCU, WVU



Our Pac-12 odds haven't changed:

survival -4 vs extinction



Greatest threat: panic — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 25, 2022

SOLDIER DOME Not a Bears fan, but I think it would be a shame if they play out in the ‘burbs. Fix what you got, and make it work.

Renderings have been released for an enclosed Soldier Field proposal pic.twitter.com/Y5vKVWEseD — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 25, 2022

STUDY HALL Hey, if I’m signing the dotted line with $230 million next to it, I’m not one to complain.

DE JA VU I don’t care what’s on the table, I feel a little uncomfortable as a Nets fan doing a blockbuster trade with the Celtics.

CHRIS CREAMER’S SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK One of my favorite things about sports logos is the obsession to make everything look intimidating and scary. For example, a horse on a carousel. The Eastern League’s Binghampton Rumble Ponies.