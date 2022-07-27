The Mid-Morning Dump: “I’m home”

Iowa State Athletics

OMAHA IS STAYING HOME If you somehow haven’t heard by now, OMAHA IS A CYCLONE!

Omaha Biliew is going to be a CYCLONE ️



The #9 player in the ESPN100 makes his commitment to Iowa State!@BiliewOmaha @CycloneMBB #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/jlFybd0I8e — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) July 27, 2022

IS THIS A DREAM With the aforementioned commitment, your Cyclones are now top three in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class.

WATCH LIST The best pass rusher in the country is has received another preseason nod.

Will McDonald and his 29.0 career sacks land on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.



#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/mY0mORqTfK — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 26, 2022

EMBRACE THE GRIND The women’s team posted some pics of their most recent workout.

Continuing to get better! #MakeTheChoice



pic.twitter.com/oXP4rq9XMu — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) July 26, 2022 Around the Country

GRAND SLAM On the way to their 10-3 win, George Springer cranked out a grand slam.

SAD NEWS After suffering a severe neck injury, Chris Carson is hanging up the pads after five years.

RICH GET RICHER Tom Brady has added another weapon.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.



More on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/IZQ4rMuEUo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

FOLLOWING WES Mo Sanu has followed Wes Welker and Mike McDaniel to South Beach.

PROMOTION? Check out LIV’s new set up.