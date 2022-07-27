 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: “I’m home”

What a time to be a Cyclone

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

OMAHA IS STAYING HOME If you somehow haven’t heard by now, OMAHA IS A CYCLONE!

IS THIS A DREAM With the aforementioned commitment, your Cyclones are now top three in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class.

WATCH LIST The best pass rusher in the country is has received another preseason nod.

EMBRACE THE GRIND The women’s team posted some pics of their most recent workout.

Around the Country

GRAND SLAM On the way to their 10-3 win, George Springer cranked out a grand slam.

SAD NEWS After suffering a severe neck injury, Chris Carson is hanging up the pads after five years.

RICH GET RICHER Tom Brady has added another weapon.

FOLLOWING WES Mo Sanu has followed Wes Welker and Mike McDaniel to South Beach.

PROMOTION? Check out LIV’s new set up.

