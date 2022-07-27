The Mid-Morning Dump: “I’m home”

OMAHA IS STAYING HOME If you somehow haven’t heard by now, OMAHA IS A CYCLONE!
Omaha Biliew is going to be a CYCLONE
The #9 player in the ESPN100 makes his commitment to Iowa State!
IS THIS A DREAM With the aforementioned commitment, your Cyclones are now top three in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class.
WATCH LIST The best pass rusher in the country is has received another preseason nod.
...— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 26, 2022
Will McDonald and his 29.0 career sacks land on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.
#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/mY0mORqTfK
EMBRACE THE GRIND The women’s team posted some pics of their most recent workout.
Continuing to get better!
pic.twitter.com/oXP4rq9XMu
GRAND SLAM On the way to their 10-3 win, George Springer cranked out a grand slam.
GEORGE SPRINGER GRAND SLAM‼️
(via @BlueJays) pic.twitter.com/3lgMy58Zca
SAD NEWS After suffering a severe neck injury, Chris Carson is hanging up the pads after five years.
RICH GET RICHER Tom Brady has added another weapon.
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.
More on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/IZQ4rMuEUo
FOLLOWING WES Mo Sanu has followed Wes Welker and Mike McDaniel to South Beach.
Welcome to the 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣, @Mo_12_Sanu!
@BaptistHealthSF Training Complex pic.twitter.com/JgwgeiDseH
PROMOTION? Check out LIV’s new set up.
We're Finally Getting Promotion/Relegation In Pro Sports .... It Just Happens To Reportedly Be For The LIV Tour Next Year
