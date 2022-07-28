The Mid-Morning Dump: Hall of Famer Allen Lazard

Iowa State Athletics

BEST FANS IN THE LAND Iowa State had the highest attendance between football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball in the new Big 12.

BMOC BABY! Georges Niang was back in Ames.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s edition of The Night Cap with special guest Nate Loenser!

The Night Cap - Episode 44 feat. ISU Baseball Legend Nate Loenser presented by @EsTasBarGrill



- ISU Baseball

- A million connections a million different ways

- The glory days of Hoiball https://t.co/R7pkAQ8LxE — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) July 28, 2022 Around the Country

FUTURE HOFER ALLEN LAZARD Aaron Rodgers responds to Devante Adams’ comment.

Asked Aaron Rodgers if it was good having Allen Lazard back after missing all offseason: “Yeah, I mean, it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer.”



He’s apparently on board the comparison train. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 27, 2022

THEY DID WHAT? This rowing team rowed from California to Hawaii in record time.

"The ocean is wild, just like us." https://t.co/sGSioOVQN0 — POPSUGAR Fitness (@POPSUGARFitness) July 26, 2022

JIMMY DREADLOCKS Heat star has a new look.

LOVE EM OR HATE HIM This is the best uniform announcement video ever.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas



Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

TRAINING CAMP IS UPON US Here’s what you need to know.