 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Realignment Season

Currently trying to keep up with all the rumors

By RyanHarrison
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

REALIGNMENT SPECULATION Who will be in the Big 12 five years from now? Your guess is as good as mine.

SCHEDULE IS OUT Mark the calendars! The volleyball schedule is here.

HALF-COURT HOOPS Watch to learn some more about your new favorite athletes.

GRIND DOESN’T STOP Emily Ryan is staying focus year round.

Around the Country

GRINER NEWS Brittney Griner has sent a letter to Biden.

NEW DEVELOPMENT FOR THOMAS It has come out that Demaryius Thomas had CTE.

FOR SALE SIGNS? The Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks rumors have been addressed by the owner himself.

WESTBROOK RATINGS DIP Russell has a harsh new rating.

SHOWTIME OKC It didn’t take Chet long to get his first highlights in the Thunder blue.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...