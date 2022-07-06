The Mid-Morning Dump: Realignment Season

Iowa State Athletics

REALIGNMENT SPECULATION Who will be in the Big 12 five years from now? Your guess is as good as mine.

SCHEDULE IS OUT Mark the calendars! The volleyball schedule is here.

HALF-COURT HOOPS Watch to learn some more about your new favorite athletes.

GRIND DOESN’T STOP Emily Ryan is staying focus year round.

Three things are certain: death, taxes & ⁦@ryan_emily11⁩ getting shots up in the morning! #commitment pic.twitter.com/dhziGJOKnX — Jodi Steyer (@isucyclone) July 5, 2022 Around the Country

GRINER NEWS Brittney Griner has sent a letter to Biden.

Brittney Griner's appeal in a handwritten letter has been read by President Joe Biden, officials said on Tuesday.



Griner has been detained in Russia for 138 days. More: https://t.co/qGHm1ONG5C pic.twitter.com/h5qlfPWiFL — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2022

NEW DEVELOPMENT FOR THOMAS It has come out that Demaryius Thomas had CTE.

FOR SALE SIGNS? The Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks rumors have been addressed by the owner himself.

WESTBROOK RATINGS DIP Russell has a harsh new rating.

Russell Westbrook is now a 72 overall on NBA 2K23 pic.twitter.com/PNloRw033D — Johnson White (@JohnsonWhiteNBA) July 5, 2022

SHOWTIME OKC It didn’t take Chet long to get his first highlights in the Thunder blue.