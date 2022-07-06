Iowa State grabs commitment from Florida safety Norris Davis

Norris Davis, a Florida safety, committed to the Cyclones earlier today. Davis stands at 6’2 and 175 pounds. He currently plays high school football at Tampa Bay Tech.

Davis picked the Cyclones over Tennessee, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Boston College and others.

Now with a total of 18 new recruits coming in next fall, Iowa State currently has the 27th best recruiting class, according to 247sports.

One of Davis’ notable skills is his tackling ability. Whether it’s wrapping up or hit sticking someone, Davis does an excellent job. While playing in the secondary, Davis sure tackles like a linebacker.

An interesting fact about Davis is that he played with Iowa State Freshman wide receiver Greg Gaines. They both played high school football together.