The Mid-Morning Dump: Tin Foil Hat Szn

JAMIE’S BRIDGE The bridge over University Ave is coming along nicely.
New snapshots of the pedestrian bridge over University Boulevard— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 6, 2022
The project is expected to be ready for use by September 3rd, the first home football game of the season. pic.twitter.com/zgjeXyTdsw
BUY YOUR TICKETS Tickets went on sale yesterday for sports in Hilton.
2022-23 Season Tickets are on sale NOW! See you in Hilton starting this fall!— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 6, 2022
New Season Tickets ➡ https://t.co/YO60jqLpjg
Renew Season Tickets ➡ https://t.co/9hHUrBHftD pic.twitter.com/hwB1ezD9Ne
ALL-BIG 12 Iowa State gets four nods for the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.
4️⃣ Named To Preseason All-Big 12 Teamhttps://t.co/Trpw4Su7FW— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/lXl9R24TBz
THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode for our thoughts on conference realignment!
The Night Cap - Episode 42: Conference Realignment Year Two feat. @TheCoachMelissa and @OKTXARPoke presented by @EsTasBarGrill— Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) July 7, 2022
- What’s next for the Big 12?
- Brett Yormark is the guy for the job
- Time for the Big 12 to makeup with ESPN
- Speculation szn https://t.co/jGyw6HKuif
YANKEES ARE MEAN But good at baseball.
Party at PNC pic.twitter.com/tH7haymbKT— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 7, 2022
CAROLINA LEGEND BAKER MAYFIELD Joel Lanning’s son will be heading to the Panthers.
A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022
SHOTIME Shohei Ohtani breaks another record someone made up.
Shohei Ohtani is the first player since RBI became official in 1920 to do all the following in a single game:— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2022
- 10 strikeouts as a pitcher
- 2 RBI as a batter
- a stolen base pic.twitter.com/GXmuoaGptt
PRISON OR JAIL I was told Aaron Rodgers did not like needles.
Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2022
Thoughts on his new ink?
(via @BBdisconnected) pic.twitter.com/91gYzk8Wvd
SEC Should the most powerful conference look to expand?
