The Mid-Morning Dump: Tin Foil Hat Szn

Iowa State Athletics

JAMIE’S BRIDGE The bridge over University Ave is coming along nicely.

New snapshots of the pedestrian bridge over University Boulevard



The project is expected to be ready for use by September 3rd, the first home football game of the season.

BUY YOUR TICKETS Tickets went on sale yesterday for sports in Hilton.

2022-23 Season Tickets are on sale NOW! See you in Hilton starting this fall!



ALL-BIG 12 Iowa State gets four nods for the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode for our thoughts on conference realignment!

The Night Cap - Episode 42: Conference Realignment Year Two

- What's next for the Big 12?
- Brett Yormark is the guy for the job
- Time for the Big 12 to makeup with ESPN
- Speculation szn



- What’s next for the Big 12?

- Brett Yormark is the guy for the job

- Time for the Big 12 to makeup with ESPN

Around the Country

YANKEES ARE MEAN But good at baseball.

Party at PNC pic.twitter.com/tH7haymbKT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 7, 2022

CAROLINA LEGEND BAKER MAYFIELD Joel Lanning’s son will be heading to the Panthers.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen.

SHOTIME Shohei Ohtani breaks another record someone made up.

Shohei Ohtani is the first player since RBI became official in 1920 to do all the following in a single game:



- 10 strikeouts as a pitcher

- 2 RBI as a batter

- a stolen base pic.twitter.com/GXmuoaGptt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2022

PRISON OR JAIL I was told Aaron Rodgers did not like needles.

Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo



Thoughts on his new ink?



(via @BBdisconnected) pic.twitter.com/91gYzk8Wvd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2022

SEC Should the most powerful conference look to expand?