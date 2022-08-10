 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: 24 Days

I for one am ready to stop talking about preseason watchlists and have it be the season.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

WR1 Lazard spoke on Good Morning Football to discuss his upcoming football season.

HILTON MAGIC Get in on the experience!

X-MAN Iowa State’s WR1 gets another preseason nod.

YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO Vote for the greatest fan base in the country.

Around the Country

BEAST MODE Marshawn Lynch was arrested yesterday.

QB COMPETITION Who is leading the competition in Carolina?

SPIDA TO NEW YORK? The race for Donovan Mitchell is on.

SUSPENSION Watson’s punishment could be getting worse.

PLEASE ENJOY I found this video very entertaining.

WHY MLS? Read to find out more about Riqui Puig and his move to America from Barcelona.

