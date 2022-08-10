The Mid-Morning Dump: 24 Days

Iowa State Athletics

WR1 Lazard spoke on Good Morning Football to discuss his upcoming football season.

.@packers WR Allen Lazard on @gmfb @nflnetwork on how feels about being WR1: "Extremely confident. It's something I've been working hard for for several years. It's not like an unfamiliar role for me. I'm doing it on a different level. I'm looking forward to the opportunity." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) August 9, 2022

X-MAN Iowa State’s WR1 gets another preseason nod.

REGION 1 ROUND OF 64: No. 7 @HailStateFB vs No. 10 @CycloneFB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 9, 2022 Around the Country

BEAST MODE Marshawn Lynch was arrested yesterday.

Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired. https://t.co/uPXofIPcoA — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2022

QB COMPETITION Who is leading the competition in Carolina?

SPIDA TO NEW YORK? The race for Donovan Mitchell is on.

SUSPENSION Watson’s punishment could be getting worse.

Roger Goodell said Tuesday the NFL seeks a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the QB's actions were "egregious" and "predatory behavior."



Watson was accused of sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. https://t.co/0RByuPsyfF — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2022

PLEASE ENJOY I found this video very entertaining.

Bills backup QB Case Keenum went undercover to get as many autographs as he could from his teammates



He got so many



(via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/lj0xEK4zMv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 9, 2022

WHY MLS? Read to find out more about Riqui Puig and his move to America from Barcelona.