The Mid-Morning Dump: Bridge

Elite walking surface.

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

SHE’S A BEAUT Iowa State’s new bridge looks even better with lights.

NEW GRASS Jack Trice got a facelift.

WALK THE FIELD John Walters’ series of interviewing coaches features Coach Tyson Veidt today.

HORNS WAY DOWN Austin Keeney looks back at the 2020 win against Texas.

Around the Country

IS THIS HEAVEN? Tonight is the Field of Dreams game.

* JIM NANTZ VOICE* TONYYYYYYY Ravens DB Tony Jefferson II says on Twitter glasses have changed his life.

CARDINALS ARE STILL POVERTY Prospect Chander Redmond hits for the homerun cycle.

MORE THAN A GAME Joey Votto remembers his dad in spirit of the Field of Dreams game tonight.

