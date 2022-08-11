The Mid-Morning Dump: Bridge

Iowa State Athletics

SHE’S A BEAUT Iowa State’s new bridge looks even better with lights.

NEW GRASS Jack Trice got a facelift.

WALK THE FIELD John Walters’ series of interviewing coaches features Coach Tyson Veidt today.

HORNS WAY DOWN Austin Keeney looks back at the 2020 win against Texas.

Around the Country

IS THIS HEAVEN? Tonight is the Field of Dreams game.

* JIM NANTZ VOICE* TONYYYYYYY Ravens DB Tony Jefferson II says on Twitter glasses have changed his life.

I can’t even lie - I stopped wearing my glasses years ago and that might’ve been the dumbest thing I’ve done. I can see so much clearer and further with my glasses It’s wild. — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) August 11, 2022

CARDINALS ARE STILL POVERTY Prospect Chander Redmond hits for the homerun cycle.

Solo homer, 2-run homer, 3-run homer, grand slam…



Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond hit a HOME RUN CYCLE last night



pic.twitter.com/A0ifBvFjBT — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) August 11, 2022

MORE THAN A GAME Joey Votto remembers his dad in spirit of the Field of Dreams game tonight.