Litecast: Official 2022 Game-by-Game Football Predictions

Austin, Matt, and Dylan are back together for a breakdown of the preseason AP football Top 25, plus predicting the preseason AP top 5 for 2023 for good measure. After that it’s time for the official game-by-game season predictions. How will we be losing to SEMO at halftime? Anyone predicting a CyHawk upset? Where will Iowa State thrive and where will we stumble? We finish with a Nets Minute, talk the NFL stealing Christmas from the NBA, and our best foods and activities at the Iowa State Fair. Presented by Es Tas Bar & Grill!