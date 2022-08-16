The Mid-Morning Dump: Decoldest AC Units in Lincoln, Nebraska

Iowa State Athletics

BRIIIIIIIIDGE It gets the people going.

THE LITECAST The Litecast crew, myself included, did a game-by-game preview of the upcoming season. Thank me when I get every pick right.

TOUGH MISS Highly touted tight end prospect, Kenyon Sadiq, chose the losers of the 20201 Fiesta Bowl, and not the winners. I like winners.

DECOLDEST Yes. Just yes.

We can shut it down. Decoldest Crawford has the best NIL commercial of all time. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/v3FrmI506r — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) August 16, 2022

PRESEASON POWER RANKINGS I’m not even sure if you have to look at who’s listed where, you probably already have a good idea. But football is fun, and it’s almost here.

EASY MONEY Cash them checks my guy.

Myles Brennan signed NIL deals with Raising Canes, Smoothie King, GameCoin, Smalls Sliders and Hollingsford Richards Ford.



He didn’t play a single game since signing, but because NIL deals can’t be based on performance, he keeps all the money. https://t.co/Ct6Vmc5rrM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 15, 2022

WELL, THIS IS DUMB John Calipari called Kentucky a basketball school, because duh, and one of the former Hawkeye Stoopses got all mad about it. Kentucky is a basketball school, you dope.

FANTASY PRIMER From the first round, to the last, The Ringer has you covered in your fantasy football draft for the best value for each round.

IT’S LIKE RAIIIIIYIYYIAN At the Iowa State Fair.

Isn't it ironic that it rained at Alanis Morissette's concert at the Iowa State Fair? Twitter seems to think so. https://t.co/XaxMo9aXfs — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) August 16, 2022

CHRIS CREAMER’S SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK Only a few weeks remain of the MiLB logo tour. We are headed to Normal, for an abnormal logo. The Corn Belters’ logo look like they just woke up on E University after an East Siders Night at the Iowa State Fair. Lovely.