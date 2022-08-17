 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Ratings Jump

JJ Kohl continues to impress.

By RyanHarrison
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

TOP 100 Find out where your favorite players landed.

RATINGS BOOST Incoming QB JJ Kohl continues to trend in the right direction.

Around the Country

PANTHERS V PATRIOTS After a fight, several players were separated and ejected.

CAPTAIN AMERICA After a nightmare start, Manchester United are in search of help.

WALKOFF The Brewers secured a walkoff win last night over LA.

OUCH Ribeiro had a killer left hook last night.

ITS THE BEST TIME OF THE YEAR Here comes football season, and here comes fantasy football season. Here’s a guide to help you beat your buddies.

