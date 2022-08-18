 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Billion with a B

Things are happening.

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The 2022-23 athletic season kicks off with ISU Soccer taking on Arizona.

COMMISH Brett Yormark visited Ames yesterday.

Around the Country

A LOT TO UNPACK HERE Big 10 gets their payday.

GROSS This is not the Big 10’s music, no thanks.

THE DREAM For the 5th time in MLB history, a team trailing by 3 runs hits a walk-off grand slam in extras.

REVENGE GAME WEEK ONE Baker wins the QB battle in Carolina.

UNBELIEVABLE BABY! Broadcasting Legend Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free.

NBA SCHEDULE DROP NBA announces the schedule for the 2022-23 season - here’s what to know.

