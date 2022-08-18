The Mid-Morning Dump: Billion with a B

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The 2022-23 athletic season kicks off with ISU Soccer taking on Arizona.

COMMISH Brett Yormark visited Ames yesterday.

It was great having Commissioner @brettyormark on campus yesterday! #IowaState x @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/2SkJo6vTHX — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) August 18, 2022 Around the Country

A LOT TO UNPACK HERE Big 10 gets their payday.

Big Ten lands 7-year media rights agreement w/Fox, CBS, NBC, Peacock & FS1 worth record $7 billion-$8 billion, network sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Contract escalators may increase value to nearly $10 billion, so B1G "is not done expanding," sources saidhttps://t.co/irRBVeQjYc — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 18, 2022

GROSS This is not the Big 10’s music, no thanks.

THE DREAM For the 5th time in MLB history, a team trailing by 3 runs hits a walk-off grand slam in extras.

REVENGE GAME WEEK ONE Baker wins the QB battle in Carolina.

Baker Mayfield has reportedly won the Panthers starting QB competition over Sam Darnold. pic.twitter.com/0itmzPSSSW — theScore (@theScore) August 18, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE BABY! Broadcasting Legend Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free.

Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear . He said “Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE” ! Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 17, 2022

NBA SCHEDULE DROP NBA announces the schedule for the 2022-23 season - here’s what to know.