The Mid-Morning Dump: Nets Are Back

RESPECT Will McDonald IV getting the respect he deserves.

BACK TO SCHOOL The Cyclones have you covered with info of the 2022 season.

Check out the new 2022 edition of the Cyclone Football Yearbook with roster info, photos, coaching info and opponent profiles, and more!https://t.co/Buw1E6yREH — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) August 22, 2022

AHF Downing is getting some NILove from the Iowa Farm Bureau.

MWAHAHAHAHAHA said me after Kevin Durant made his intention to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, reportedly, long term too.

Just to be clear, this isn't just a situation of the #Nets convincing Kevin Durant to give them a year, run it back for one season in a championship-or-bust swing, and then moving him next summer. They plan on this being a long-term marriage. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) August 23, 2022

HOUSEHOLD NAMES There’s some compelling debates on how many ‘household names’ the NBA has. I think it might just be two, Steph and LeBron. Let me know what y’all think.

Been watching this superstar discussion and a lot of folks who are listing "household name" as a requirement are vastly overestimating how many NBA players are household names. I legit think it's only 3 household names:Steph,Bron,KD. Thats a hard line to draw for superstar status — ✨ America Is Musty ✨ (@DragonflyJonez) August 22, 2022

HEISMAN HOPEFULS Ohio State QB is the favorite but there’s someone else getting more action in Vegas.

BRADY’S BACK Old Man Tom has returned from his 11-day hiatus to the Tampa Bay Bucs.

CONTRACT YEAR A handful of NBA stars are hoping to make some noise and secure a bag next off-season.

HOUSE OF DRAGON GoT Sundays are back... or HoD? Either way, I thoroughly enjoyed episode 1.

CHRIS CREAMER’S SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK As the summer draws to a close, I think I’m going to do throwback college football logos/uniforms for the fall. But before we get to that, one last MiLB logo. The Chicago Dogs is a great example of ‘KISS’ keep it simple, stupid. It’s clean, it’s funny, it makes sense.