The Mid-Morning Dump: Mamba Day

Iowa State Athletics

PRO BOWL? Daniel Jeremiah gave his take on the top offensive rookies and had high praise for Breece Hall.

SOUL OF A CYCLONE This is worth a watch.



. '



"I told Coach Campbell and Coach Veidt, 'this will be the greatest comeback you'll ever see.'"



#Cyclones | @orienvance24 pic.twitter.com/sMjrVDwyhK — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) August 23, 2022

STILL TIME You can still secure season tickets for the volleyball year.

’ . There’s still time to secure your season tickets for all 13 home matches at Hilton for just $60.



… Single-match tickets go on sale tomorrow.



https://t.co/b3jhWuap1m pic.twitter.com/4M16IzykTo — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) August 23, 2022 Around the Country

JIMMY G Where does Garappolo spend the season? Is he a starter?

MAGIC Johnson took to twitter to shut down recent rumors about him.

BIG F1 NEWS Ricciardo to be done with McLaren.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo will be leaving McLaren at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/eRA4NA4a6O — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) August 24, 2022

8/24 Watch some Kobe highlights today.