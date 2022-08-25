 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Jazz Legend Talen Horton-Tucker

New beginnings.

By Aiden_Wyatt
#58 Isaiah Lee will get the honor of wearing #58 this season.

ONE MORE SLEEP Iowa State Volleyball kicks off its season tomorrow.

WALKIN IN MEMPHIS The Cyclones take on Memphis tonight.

LOOK AT ME These are the captains now.

WRNL PREDICTS The 2022 football season.

Around the Country

JAZZ LEGEND THT The former Cyclone is heading to Utah.

TANK FOR VICTOR Chet Holmgren has been ruled out for the season.

FOOTBALL! USA Today put together a schedule of every game that has a time/channel assignment.

