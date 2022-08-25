The Mid-Morning Dump: Jazz Legend Talen Horton-Tucker

Iowa State Athletics

#58 Isaiah Lee will get the honor of wearing #58 this season.

ONE MORE SLEEP Iowa State Volleyball kicks off its season tomorrow.

PREVIEW | Iowa State kicks off the 50th season tomorrow with the Rumble in the Rockies tournament.



https://t.co/jSdoNiCnFI pic.twitter.com/uaE2KhMSjg — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) August 25, 2022

WALKIN IN MEMPHIS The Cyclones take on Memphis tonight.

LOOK AT ME These are the captains now.

WRNL PREDICTS The 2022 football season.

Around the Country

JAZZ LEGEND THT The former Cyclone is heading to Utah.

Trade recap



To LAL: P. Beverley ($13M)



LAL opens up a roster spot and financial flexibility in 2023-24 (could have up to $34M in room)



To UTH: T. Horton-Tucker ($10.3M) and S. Johnson ($2.35M)



The Jazz create a $2.74M TE and have 15 guaranteed contracts. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 25, 2022

TANK FOR VICTOR Chet Holmgren has been ruled out for the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

FOOTBALL! USA Today put together a schedule of every game that has a time/channel assignment.