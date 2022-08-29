The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclone Game Week is Here!

Iowa State Athletics

WRNL PREDICTS THE SEASON. Check out our preview here.

FROM THE OTHER CYDE. Good episode here from Lea and Aiden.

ROOTING FOR ISAIAH LEE. You all should be doing it.

WILL THE CYCLONES REALLY THROW MORE? An important question from Uncle Randy.

NOT THROWING AWAY HIS SHOT. Jirehl Brock’s moment has finally come.

Around The Country

RORY! RORY! RORY! Rory continues to single-handedly save the PGA with a win in the Tour Championship.

LEAVING FOR LIV. Many names are expected to bolt this week.

DIASTEROUS DECISION. Scott Frost is must atone for his onside kick sin.

ALL ROOKIE PREDICTIONS. Breece Hall is on the list.

PRESEASON WEEK 3. Recap and highlights.

WE HAVE MADE A DECISION. To not make a QB decision, says Jim Harbaugh.

SERENA PASSING THE TORCH. But whom is going to step up and take it?

COMMANDERS RB SHOT. But thankfully he is ok and injuries are not life-threatening.

STORM TAKE GAME ONE. Over the Las Vegas Aces.