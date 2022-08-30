Litecast: SEMO Preview, Tailgating Talk, and Week 1 Picks

We’ve made it to Week 1 and the Litecast crew is getting set for Iowa State vs SE Missouri State. Austin, Dylan, and Matt cover what they hope to see on the field, offensive and defense players they’re looking forward to watching, and how special teams will somehow get weird. Then we play a trivia game to get to know our opponent including athletic history and famous alumni. After that comes a tailgating discussion as Matt previews the week 1 spread and the proper way to start off the season. Lastly, the guys pick the biggest games of Week 1 against the spread and build the first Litecast parlay of the season. Presented by Es Tas Bar & Grill. Football is back!

This week’s official Litecast parlay: TCU -13.5/Ohio State -17.5/South Dakota State +15.5