The Mid-Morning Dump: Roster Spots

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS Gabe is looking good.

DIMITRI STANLEY Campbell spoke on Iowa State’s newest receiver.

"ᴛʜᴇʀᴇ ɪꜱ ꜱᴛɪʟʟ ᴀ ᴛʜɪɴɢ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ᴠɪᴅᴇᴏ ᴛᴀᴘᴇ ᴇᴠɪᴅᴇɴᴄᴇ...ꜱʜᴏᴡ ᴍᴇ ᴡʜᴀᴛ ʏᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ ᴅᴏ ᴏɴ ᴛʜᴇ ᴠɪᴅᴇᴏ. ᴀɴᴅ ʜᴇ ʜᴀꜱ ᴅᴏɴᴇ ᴀ ᴘʜᴇɴᴏᴍᴇɴᴀʟ ᴊᴏʙ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴀᴛ."



️ Coach Campbell on @Dimitri_114



pic.twitter.com/LDrY9eW1KY — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) August 30, 2022

ROSTER SPOTS Check out what happened with the Clones in the NFL as rosters were cut to 53.

News on other Cyclones in the NFL with rosters being finalized today:



Enyi Uwazurikie: made Denver's roster

Jake Hummel: Made Los Angeles' roster

Chase Allen: Waived by Chicago

Willie Harvey Jr.: Cut by Cleveland

Landen Akers: Cut by Los Angeles

Michael Jacobson: Waived by Indy — Connor Ferguson (@cfchangs9) August 30, 2022

MR. AMES Oh yeah, and Brock Purdy is officially a 49er ladies and gentlemen.

Keeping Brock Purdy on the 53 man roster was a play for the long term, says @JLeeElliott https://t.co/52ti6GntuA — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) August 31, 2022

BIG 12 NEWS Contracts, contracts, contracts.

Sources: The Big 12 and its TV partners, Fox and ESPN, have agreed to enter early contract discussions about the league’s next television deal. The conversations will begin soon and come a year-and-a-half before the contract’s exclusive negotiation window. https://t.co/7MTWf2KPwY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 31, 2022 Around the Country

ROBBERY Tough news in the soccer world.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw during a robbery at his house earlier in the week, sources confirmed to @samuelmarsden & @moillorens.



Get well soon, Auba pic.twitter.com/RqMevSOPpO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2022

LESON? LeBron has made statements about playing with both of his sons now.

LeBron has his eyes on playing with Bryce James @SCNext



: koolmac/IG pic.twitter.com/PYL9dGyajS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2022

BREAKOUT CANDIDATES Who will shine this year in the NFL?

CITY STRIKES AGAIN Akanji is on his way to Man City.

