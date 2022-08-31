 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Roster Spots

And some Big 12 news

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS Gabe is looking good.

DIMITRI STANLEY Campbell spoke on Iowa State’s newest receiver.

ROSTER SPOTS Check out what happened with the Clones in the NFL as rosters were cut to 53.

MR. AMES Oh yeah, and Brock Purdy is officially a 49er ladies and gentlemen.

BIG 12 NEWS Contracts, contracts, contracts.

Around the Country

ROBBERY Tough news in the soccer world.

LESON? LeBron has made statements about playing with both of his sons now.

BREAKOUT CANDIDATES Who will shine this year in the NFL?

CITY STRIKES AGAIN Akanji is on his way to Man City.

BETTORS GUIDE CBS’ betting guide for the MLB tonight.

