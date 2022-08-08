 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State

The Kansas City native is coming to Ames

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff.

Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others. He remains unranked according to 247sports but will find himself on some boards as the year progresses. This is the fourth commit of the 2023 class.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.

