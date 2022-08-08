Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State

Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff.

Kayden Fish | 2023 F @kaydenfish1

: 6’6 Jr. from Staley HS (MO)

: 7'3 Wingspan

: Avg. 11 PPG, 5 RPG as Jr.

: Shot 60% FG, 40% 3PT, 75% FT

: Played #17uEYBL Last Year

: Offers from Mo State, UMKC, SIU, SIUE pic.twitter.com/WFQA92qHvj — MOKAN Basketball (@MokanBasketball) April 20, 2022

Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others. He remains unranked according to 247sports but will find himself on some boards as the year progresses. This is the fourth commit of the 2023 class.

