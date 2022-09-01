 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Football.

Week 1 is here!

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iowa State Athletics

AUGUST RECAP Cyclones Athletics provides a recap for the month of August.

STORM IS BREWING 2 more sleeps.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHOOL Both the men and women are ranked in the USTFCCCA Preseason Rankings.

STARTING TO FEEL IT John Walters gives his keys to the game.

LARRY’S LAB Cyclone Larry releases the Official Larry Index of Game Matchup Arithmetic (O-LIGMA) and his Computer Unbiased Metrics (CUM) for Big 12 QB rankings.

Around the Country

PAC 12 IN SHAMBLES Washington has reached out to the Big Ten.

HERE WE GO The Big 12 have entered early discussions about a new TV deal.

DON’T LET THE DOOR HIT YOU ON THE WAY OUT Texas and Oklahoma are exploring an early leave for the Big 12.

THE BEST GAMES OF WEEK 1 Don’t be the guy at the water cooler who misses these games.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...