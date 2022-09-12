Iowa State Headed To 2024 Maui Invitational

The Cyclones are headed to the 2024 Maui Invitational. Joining them will be North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton. An eighth team will be announced at a later time.

Eighth team is currently TBD.https://t.co/hkv2o7w912 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 12, 2022

Iowa State last played in the Maui Invitational in 2018 going 2-1 on the trip. There is no timetable on an official tournament announcement.

