Iowa State Headed To 2024 Maui Invitational

Back to Hawaii

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament-Texas Tech vs Iowa State Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

The Cyclones are headed to the 2024 Maui Invitational. Joining them will be North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton. An eighth team will be announced at a later time.

Iowa State last played in the Maui Invitational in 2018 going 2-1 on the trip. There is no timetable on an official tournament announcement.

Stay tuned to WRNL.

