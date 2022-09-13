Litecast: The Post CyHawk Victory Show

Iowa is finally a Cyclone state yet again. Austin, Matt, and Dylan break down everything from the game including the best Hawk fan reactions, all the key moments from the game measured on our new & patented “nut kick” meter, and just how little confidence we had until the clock struck zero. Then, we make our week 3 betting picks. Plus Matt and Austin react to their NFL teams both being 1-0. Thanks to Es Tas Bar & Grill for sponsoring!