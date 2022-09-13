Filed under: This Week in GIFs: It’s a Cyclone State and the Streak is Dead Iowa State knocks off Iowa 10-7 in Iowa City By CYHusker Sep 13, 2022, 4:13pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: It’s a Cyclone State and the Streak is Dead Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The CyHawk game always makes my body an absolute wreck by kickoff. Cyclone fans didn’t like that the game started with a blocked punt Iowa fans finally got to celebrate their first touchdown in two games. Gerry Vaughn finally did away with the CyHawk turnover stat via a Petras strip-sack. I will never get the image of Jirehl Brock absolutely launching the football into the end zone out of my head. When you go on a long 14-play drive but it ends in a field goal. Following up a Petras interception with a red zone interception was peak Iowa State in the CyHawk. The vibe check at halftime found ISU fans barely hanging on. Especially after another Dekkers interception. But the Iowa offense couldn’t move the ball. Here’s some game footage of Brian Ferentz trying to get his offense together. A fumble at the one had Iowa State in business, and the Cyclones started moving the ball. 99 yards, 21 plays, 12 minutes. Touchdown. And then Iowa somehow got into field goal range as time expired. Iowa fans watching Iowa complete two consecutive passes for the first time all game to set up a field goal try BUT THE KICK WENT WIDE LEFT. Hunter Dekkers, man. When everyone says all you have to do is not turn it over and then Iowa State turns it over 3 times. Even though Iowa State did everything they could to try to lose, they also did just enough to win. The streak is dead. Next Up In Iowa State Football Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: El Assico 2022 Game Preview II: Team Out East This Week in GIFs: Iowa State Handles Southeast Missouri State Iowa State Handles SEMO 2022 Game Preview I: Southeast Missouri State Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 142) - Depth Chart Analysis and SEMO Preview Loading comments...
