The Mid-Morning Dump: Broncos Country, Let’s Ride

WEEKEND RECAP If you’re not taking in all of the CyHawk glory you can get, you’re doing it wrong. Here’s WRNL’s recap, post-mortem, and this week’s episode of The Litecast.
2-0 For the first time in a long time, Iowa State is in this graphic going into week 3.
Two weeks of college football are down and 50 undefeated teams remain— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2022
RT if your team is STILL undefeated this season pic.twitter.com/6D0xMqUocn
LOOKING AHEAD Ohio is sandwiched in between an emotional win, and a formidable Baylor team in the Big 12 opener. Let’s take care of business Saturday.
Back At The Jack!— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) September 12, 2022
️
pic.twitter.com/p8Cp2RBfZ4
BRONCO COUNTRY, LET’S RIDE The Seahawks got their revenge on former QB Russell Wilson. It helps when Denver opts to kick a near 70-yard field goal.
BRONCOS COUNTRY LET’S RIDE pic.twitter.com/hkNWjMzQma— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2022
BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA I would’ve sold a kidney to be there. Bad day to be a former Big 12 school as Nebby, Mizzou, Colorado, and A&M all lost in week 2.
Is Appalachian State ok after yesterday pic.twitter.com/jlhjYpeYes— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 11, 2022
A REVIEW of week 1 in the NFL. My fantasy football teams are 0-2, thanks for asking.
ICYMI The Emmy’s were last night, here’s what happened.
LOCK OF THE WEEK I think I’m going to hold off on Chris Creamer’s sports logos until the Spring-Summer and lean into my degenerate gambling. Each week I’m going to pick a lock and keep track of my record.
We’re starting off with the Keeney Special. Interim coaches are a cheat code. I love Nebraska covering +11.5 against OU in Lincoln. They’ll lose, but they’ll keep it 10 or closer.
Nebraska +11.5=Lock
