Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 3

Week 2 in college football was crazy for all of us. We found out Kansas might actually be good, it’s a Cyclone State and Texas is halfway back. Once again, we have some movement in the power rankings and a new last-place team!

10. West Virginia

2022 record: 0-2

West Virginia, dude, what is going on? I’m assuming J.T. Daniels didn’t sign up for this when he left the SEC. Losing to Kansas a couple of years ago would have gotten you kicked out of the Big 12 so count yourselves lucky. After facing Towson this upcoming week, their schedule gets much harder. At Virginia Tech, at Texas, home vs Baylor and at Texas Tech. West Virginia might want to get comfortable down here in the basement of the rankings.

9. TCU

2022 record: 2-0

This is so rude, I’m truly sorry TCU. You shouldn’t be this low, but other teams had great wins this week. You are 2-0 nevertheless and with an interesting game this weekend. The Horned Frogs travel a whopping 43 miles to take on in-state SMU. As one of the better games in the 11 am slots, this game could show us a lot about TCU.

8. Kansas

2022 record: 2-0

2-0! 2-0! 2-0! First the first time since 2011 (yikes) your Kansas Jayhawks have started the season 2-0. I can’t explain why I am happy for them. It’s like hyping up that one kid when he hits a couple of shots in a row in pick-up basketball. You all know what I’m talking about. Shoutout to Kansas though, they played very well against West Virginia in a very exciting game. A great game from their QB, Jalon Daniels, who had three passing TDs and 81 rushing yards.

T-6. Texas Tech

2022 record: 2-0

Another hell of a game that took place during this past week. Texas Tech took down 25th ranked Houston 33-30 in double overtime. I thought about it for a long time and couldn’t settle on who should be higher between Tech and K-State. Texas Tech played very well, but the QB play was a little scary at times. Donovan Smith ending with three picks isn’t exactly ideal. However, good win and they have a chance to move up even more next week if they can win on the road against 16th-ranked NC State.

T-6. Kansas State

2022 record: 2-0

Adrian Martinez now has gone two weeks without throwing a touchdown. That doesn’t seem like a problem for now with Deuce Vaughn running all over Missouri. The Wildcat defense also carried some of the weight with their four picks. Missouri isn’t terrible so it’s a solid win, but it’s nothing to really dive into. I am glad that brought back the rivalry, as it was the first time they played one another since 2011.

5. Iowa State

2022 record: 2-0

The drought is over, and it’s officially a Cyclone State. Jirehl Brock, Xavier Hutchinson and that Cyclone defense battled through the elements of Iowa weather and lead Iowa State to their first Cy-Hawk victory since 2014. Now they didn’t play perfectly but any means, but the run-blocking was much improved from a week ago. That Jon Heacock defense really had the Hawks on edge on Saturday. It’s an ugly win nevertheless, and things should get interesting as they play Baylor in two weeks’ time.

4. Baylor

2022 record: 1-1

Baylor really looked rough at times and the defense struggled in this game. Another great game this weekend, but missed kicks and missed opportunities has Baylor looking at a 1-1 record after week 2. Even though Texas lost, to me they played better overall. Iowa State was very close to passing Baylor as well, but BYU seems to be a much better team than Iowa. For now, Baylor is safe from moving down more, but that game in two weeks in Ames will cause a lot of movement in these rankings. I’m sure Baylor will be back at the top of these rankings, but they need to close the door instead of letting teams steal a win.

3. Texas

2022 record: 1-1

Is Texas back? A little bit, but not really. They proved they could play with the No. 1 team in the country, Alabama. A College Gameday atmosphere, a pumped-up crowd and the heat of the Texas sun were all on their side. Yet, an injury to Ewers and a late field goal by Alabama gave Texas a bitter 19-20 loss. As I said in the power rankings last week, this game was all about small victories for Texas. They covered that 21-point spread, Ewers looked good when he was out there and their defense held their own. They were just a couple of plays away from stealing that game from Alabama. One downside besides the loss is the brutal running game. Bijan Robinson had a tough time on the ground. While he did score a touchdown, he only had 57 rushing yards and averaged just 2.7 per rush. With Ewers now out a couple of weeks, Texas will more than likely move down these rankings in time, but we can let them have this week inside the top 3.

2. Oklahoma

2022 record: 2-0

At halftime, the Sooners were only up 7-3 over Kent State. They were about to fall big time in these rankings until they turned it on in the second half. Gabriel finished just under 300 passing yards and threw for three touchdowns as well. The defense continues to show that this isn’t your Oklahoma defense from the past. It’s a borning day in the top 2 with both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State remaining the same this week.

Oklahoma State

2022 record: 2-0

Oklahoma State remains at the top spot for another week. A win over a solid Arizona State football team 34-17, helps them hold their ground at No. 1. Sanders continues to play like the best QB in the Big 12. He finished with 268 passing yards, two passing TDs and a rushing TD. The defense looked better, holding Arizona State to just 17 points and creating three sacks. The defense could still use some work, but they should have some time to do so. This upcoming week they face Arkansas-Pine Bluff, followed by a bye week and then on the road against Baylor.