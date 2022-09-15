The Mid-Morning Dump: Don’t let the door hit you, Texas and OU

Iowa State Athletics

CALL OF THE GAME John Walters and the fellas had a great week in the booth, check out their call of the game!

Check out the Call of the Game brought to you by the Voice of the Cyclones when Iowa State captured the CyHawk win! pic.twitter.com/ZEtXJ5fcUJ — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 14, 2022

KEEP IT WITH JOHN Here are his keys to the game!

Iowa State is 7-0 all-time against Ohio. John Walters has his Keys to Victory, brought to us by United Bank of Iowa, as the Cyclones try to improve that mark to 8-0! pic.twitter.com/B6dSkuY2dz — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 14, 2022

CYCLONE LEGEND INCOMING Listen to what Coach Campbell has to say about Jirehl Brock.

TRUST THE PROCESS Jared Rus is a proven leader.

Around the Country

GOOD RIDDANCE Texas and Oklahoma might dip from the Big 12 early.

Sources: The SEC has directed Georgia and Tennessee to not play their home-and-home non-conference series against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs had OU scheduled in '23 and '31. The Vols’ 2020 game in Norman was cancelled amid COVID and was expected to be made up down the line. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 14, 2022

PANDA FRIEND SHOE I need them.

The “Panda” Nike Dunk Low is perhaps the most popular and polarizing sneaker in 2022 — but it’s really only the second-best “Panda” pair.



Back in 2014, @MettaWorld37 took to China with a new name and a new shoe.



A thread: https://t.co/3NGys5CIAy — Boardroom (@boardroom) September 14, 2022

FAVRE TO PRISON? He’s gonna tear it up The Longest Yard style.

According to text messages in a court filing obtained by Mississippi Today, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. https://t.co/URWcqVZLkN — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2022

LITTLE LEAGUE HOMERUN Gleybor Torres gets a homerun the old-fashioned way.

Little League Home Run ‍♂️



Gleyber Torres drives in 3!



(via @Yankees) pic.twitter.com/2OGz37Nkyq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 15, 2022

“ISN’T RIGHT” LeBron speaks up about the NBA’s decision about the Suns' GM.