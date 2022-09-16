2022 Tailgate Preview II: Ohio

Don’t look now, but your Iowa State Cyclones are coming into the second home game of the season undefeated for the first time in the Matt Campbell era (and probably even longer than that, but looking at records pre-Matt Campbell is a real bummer). 2-0 looks mighty good on our favorite team, so let’s celebrate and cheer them on to 3-0!

Weather - Uh...maybe fine?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, so everything looks just great for Saturday! At least you won’t get a sunburn this time, right? Soggy conditions didn’t seem to dampen the Cyclone efforts last weekend, so don’t let it spoil your fun. Pack a raincoat just in case and hope for the best.

Football - Bacon Cheeseburger Skewers

What’s better at a tailgate than handheld food you can pop into your mouth utensil-free? These bacon cheeseburger skewers are so, SO cute and easy to put together. They’re also completely customizable - I’ll take mine with pickle and mustard, please.

Drink - Tailgate Tea

There’s something about throwing together some booze, juice, and fresh fruit to serve up to a crowd that just screams “tailgate” to me. This Tailgate Tea checks all those boxes and could also be made the night before, leaving more time for putting together little bacon cheeseburger skewers while refreshing Twitter to see if the uniform combination has been announced yet.

Game - Beer Pong

Surely you know how to play this, right? Well, if you look at the “official” rules, you may learn something new. Take it or leave it. I laughed out loud at the “Deciding Who Goes First” section and stopped reading when I got to “Fingering/Blowing”. If the people you’re playing with yell about rules and insist the way they play is the right way, pour yourself a cup of Tailgate Tea and go find a different tailgate. You don’t need to put up with that insufferable behavior.

Song - Bridge Over Troubled Water

Really? Another bridge song? You’re goddamn right another bridge song.

Enjoy.