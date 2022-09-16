This week, Levi and Marchie discuss Iowa State’s huge win at Kinnick Stadium in the CyHawk series and what it means going forward. Hunter Dekkers is steadily improving and Jirehl Brock has played well so far, but can the offense push through a difficult conference slate? They also discuss what Iowa State needs to do this week against Ohio to avoid a letdown after an emotional win.
Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 144) - Breaking Down the CyHawk Win & Ohio Preview
2-0, baby!
