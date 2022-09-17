Iowa State Handles Ohio 43-10

Iowa State took care of business at home on a soggy day against the Ohio Bobcats, winning by a final score 43-10.

The Cyclones took the lead early and never relinquished it, starting the scoring on an 11 play 69 (nice) yard drive, ending with a Hunter Dekkers touchdown run. After trading punts, Hunter Dekkers took over to get back into the end zone, as tight end DeShawn Hanika caught his second TD pass of the season to make it 14-0.

Iowa State would force two consecutive turnovers and convert both into 10 points to 24-0. Deon Silas would key the scoring drive, breaking off a 24 yard run on the way to the end zone. A Hunter Dekkers fumbled exchange would give Ohio the ball back, and Ohio settled for a field goal.

A touchdown drive before the half would end hope for Ohio, as a 10 play, 75 yard drive capped by a 15 yard touchdown catch by Shawn Shaw would give Iowa State a 30-3 lead after a blocked extra point (FUCK).

If you missed the second half, you didn’t miss much, as a punt fest broke out. Somewhere, Kirk Ferentz is smiling.

When the dust settled, Iowa State wound up dominating the game. Hunter Dekkers tossed 3 touchdowns, going 28/36 for 263 yards. Jirehl Brock and Deon Silas got the most carries, with each going for 76 and 58 yards, respectively.

Xavier Hutchinson continued his stellar season, bringing in 9 grabs for 93 yards and a touchdown. Shawn Shaw Jr and DeShawn Hanika rounded out the touchdown club. but 10 different Cyclones recorded receptions.

Iowa State will welcome Baylor to JTS at 11:00 AM next Saturday looking to go 4-0.