The Mid-Morning Dump: Iowa State is 3-0, Bring on Baylor

Iowa State Athletics

GAME RECAP. For the first time since 2012. the Cyclones are 3-0.

POSTGAME. See what Campbell had to say following the 43-10 victory.

BAYLOR SHOWDOWN. Uncle Randy has a recap of Ohio and primer for Baylor.

BIG TIME PLAY. Good look at Anthony Johnson’s incredible interception.

PHOTO GALLERY. Jacquline always does a fantastic job with these.

AND SO DOES OUR VERY OWN JAR_LAR.

Iowa State vs. Ohio photo thread pic.twitter.com/uK0EmQxzDr — Jared Larson (@Jar_Lar) September 18, 2022

VOLLEYBALL WIN. The ladies move to 7-5 on the season.

BREECE.

Breece Hall first career NFL touchdown



pic.twitter.com/XgUWrlVUkm — Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) September 18, 2022

Around The Country

NFL WINNERS AND LOSERS. From an absolutely wild second weekend.

OUCH. The Denver crowd helped their inept coach by counting down the play clock for their own team.

KYLER MURRAY. Leads a wild comeback against the Raiders in OT.

J-E-T-S-JETS-JETS-JETS. The New York Football Jets beat the Browns.

COOPER RUSH. Leads the Cowboys to a win over the Bengals.

BRADY BRAWL. During a frustrating win over the Saints.

TREY LANCE. Is out for the season with a broken ankle.

COMING UP ACES. The Las Vegas Aces have won their first WNBA title.

AP TOP 25. Iowa State is still not in it.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL. Winners and losers. Hint: Nebby is a LOSER.

CAT FIGHT. Two Houston Cougars fought each other while losing to Kansas.

APP STATE. Wins with Gameday in the house on a 53-yard Hail Mary.

HERM EDWARDS OUT. Matt Campbell to Arizona State confirmed.