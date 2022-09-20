Filed under: This Week in GIFs: Iowa State Takes Down Ohio Iowa State is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 By CYHusker Sep 20, 2022, 4:24pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: Iowa State Takes Down Ohio Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images Man, I wish we could play Ohio every week. Hunter Dekkers and Iowa State really came out throwing on the first few drives. Before you could blink it was 14-0 and Iowa State got a strip sack deep in Ohio territory. But the turnover only resulted in a field goal. But then Anthony Johnson absolutely laid out for an incredible interception. And muscle hamster Deon Silas finally got into the end zone! Dekkers made a mess of a bad snap to give Ohio a turnover. Shawn Shaw Jr. countered by soaring over a defensive back for a touchdown. Special teams reared their head again as an extra point was blocked. Some people left at half predicting a boring second half. Lots of short drives and punts happened. The offense couldn’t quite execute like they did in the first half. But the young kids got to play again. Dekkers can learn from his film that some of those risky passes may get picked in Big 12 play. And Campbell has plenty the team can work on and clean up. Before Baylor comes to town on Saturday. Next Up In Iowa State Football Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: THE Ohio University Iowa State Handles Ohio 43-10 2022 Tailgate Preview II: Ohio 2022 Game Preview III: Ohio Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 144) - Breaking Down the CyHawk Win & Ohio Preview Wide Right Film Room 2022: CyHawk Loading comments...
Loading comments...