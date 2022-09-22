 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Pack The Jack

Don’t leave Ant hangin’.

KEYS TO THE GAME We’ll turn it over to John Walters for his keys to the game against Baylor.

YOU HEARD THE MAN You gonna be the one to disappoint Anthony Johnson?

GET OUT AND SUPPORT THE CLONES Iowa State opens up conference play against the poverty purple kitties tonight.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

YIKES No clue what this means but seems bad.

YOU BEEN PUSHING TRAINS OR SUM? Kawhi Leonard got big.

TOUGH LOOK Mike Evans catches a ban from a New Orleans BBQ joint.

BIG TIME PLAYERS MAKING BIG TIME PLAYS These two girls are killing it for their high school football team.

