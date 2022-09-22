The Mid-Morning Dump: Pack The Jack

KEYS TO THE GAME We’ll turn it over to John Walters for his keys to the game against Baylor.
Iowa State opens the Big 12 race this Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. United Bank of Iowa brings us John Walters’ Keys to Victory vs. Baylor! pic.twitter.com/iPr8wNzkv7— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 21, 2022
YOU HEARD THE MAN You gonna be the one to disappoint Anthony Johnson?
PACK THE JACK!! #CyclONEnation— Ant (@anthon21johnson) September 21, 2022
GET OUT AND SUPPORT THE CLONES Iowa State opens up conference play against the poverty purple kitties tonight.
— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) September 21, 2022
: FREE
: FREE ISU Soccer T-Shirts for Students
: FREE Ice Cream
: Football Ticket Raffle pic.twitter.com/8Z0GpHsUJ0
THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!
YIKES No clue what this means but seems bad.
ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022
YOU BEEN PUSHING TRAINS OR SUM? Kawhi Leonard got big.
Kawhi Leonard, sheesh pic.twitter.com/Dpd1S6IO86— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 21, 2022
TOUGH LOOK Mike Evans catches a ban from a New Orleans BBQ joint.
A Restaurant in New Orleans has banned #Bucs Mike Evans. #Saints pic.twitter.com/GLVlMaHcL0— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 21, 2022
BIG TIME PLAYERS MAKING BIG TIME PLAYS These two girls are killing it for their high school football team.
