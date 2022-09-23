 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Tailgate Preview III: Baylor

Baylor? I hardly know her.

By Meg A. Tron
Big 12 play kicks off Saturday morning with the third home game of the season. By now you’ve adjusted to your new tailgating spot, made some new friends, and I know you’re ready to start off conference play with a bang. While you may not be excited about the time slot, I know you’re excited about our undefeated Cyclones, so let’s get to it!

Weather - Simply perfect

Oooooo, baby. It’s going to be a gorgeous day. With an 11:00 a.m. kickoff, you’ll likely be starting your day bright and early, so definitely plan layers for a chilly fall morning. But around the time you’re heading in to JTS, the sun will be shining and the day will be warming up to a comfortable temperature. The tailgating weather gods will be smiling on us post game with sunshine, a light wind, and not a rain cloud in sight.

Food - Breakfast Sliders

In the spirit of leaning into an 11:00 a.m. game, whip up these little breakfast sliders and delight all your friends and family. Breakfast sandwiches always sounds delicious, so these are likely a win for any game, any time. Plus, they’re easy to change according to your tastes. Not a ham person? Breakfast sausage would be a great substitution. Change up the cheese, toss some diced peppers into those eggs. The opportunities are endless and I’m certain they’ll be all gobbled up by game time.

Drink - Bloody Mary

So...I was searching for a great Bloody Mary recipe (because while I love them, I don’t make them) and came across this photo from...the Oriental Trading website? And there’s also a very detailed recipe with photos to guide you along. That is quite possibly the last place I would have looked for a tailgating recipe, but it seems like a legitimate option. Honestly, if you served me a Bloody Mary with a soft pretzel, I’d likely propose marriage.

Game - 500

At recess the other day, a group of kids spontaneously started playing this game I’d completely forgotten existed. Do you remember this one? Here are the very easy rules. It’s such a fun variation on simply playing catch and can include a lot more people. It’s kind of competitive but also a bit of silly fun and I can see this being a blast with a group of adults (and if you’re tailgating with kids, they will absolutely LOVE it). You’ll need to find some open space to play, but all you need is a football and you’re all set. Be ready for some serious throwback to elementary school fun.

Song - Water Under the Bridge

“Is she ever going to stop with the bridge song shtick?”

No.

