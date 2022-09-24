 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAMETHREAD IX: BAYLOR

Time to get it on!

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
Ohio v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa State (3-0, 0-0) at Baylor (2-1, 0-0)

Date: September 24th

Time: 11 A.M

Place: Jack Trice Stadium

Capacity: 61,500

Line: Iowa State (-2.5)

TV: ESPN2

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...