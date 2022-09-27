Litecast: Post-Baylor Blues, Insane Penalties, and Purging Our Worst Takes

The Litecast is back with a full house as Matt, Austin, and Dylan break down all things from the Baylor loss. Mainly, we try to decide if Baylor is that good, or if Iowa State let one slip away. There’s also discussion of insane penalties, and we attempt to get into Tom Manning’s head as a play caller. Our betting picks haven’t been up to standard, but this week is our week to turn things around. Lastly, we debut a new segment called the Take Purge, where the guys unload some hot takes about Aaron Judge, Pat McAfee, and Kansas State fans. This podcast is sponsored as always by Es Tas Bar & Grill!