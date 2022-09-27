The Mid-Morning Dump: 3-1 Iowa State v. 4-0 Kansas

Iowa State Athletics

BUT FIRST Baylor won. Whatever, I’m over it. WRNL has all the bases covered, Matt’s spicy recap, post-mortem, and even a new episode of the Litecast.

ON TO KANSAS Moving vigirously forward, I’m just a little scared out of my mind of this guy. Iowa State has not done well to contain mobile QB’s.

Jalon Daniels FBS ranks:



- 98.0 QBR: 1st

- 15 total TD's: 5th

- 11 passing TD's: 12th

- .710 comp. %: 18th

- 9.6 yds per pass: 14th

- 8.6 yds per rush: 4th pic.twitter.com/7yinc0xszi — Nick Schwerdt (@nick_schwerdt) September 26, 2022

SEC CHALLENGE Mizzou? Again? Well, at least it should be an easy win, I guess.

Television networks and times have been determined for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, January 28 #Big12MBB



https://t.co/Je1xFvtmzq pic.twitter.com/Xyd9K8V6uL — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 27, 2022 Around the Country

ARE YOU SURE ABOUT THAT? Welcome to the NCAA where there are no rules as long as you have the color ‘blue’ in your basketball uniforms. Bring back the tertiary.

HURRICANE SEASON And not the kind that loses to Middle Tennessee State. Jokes aside, hoping all are safe on the other side of this storm.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK A couple of young QB’s have made their mark in the win columns early this season.

LARYS STRONG, MERCY That dude is built different. He’s gotten out to a safe lead as my favorite character so far.

THIS LEAGUE Is only a month from tipping off, what to keep an eye on as the NBA season draws near.

YES This is the best athlete yearbook-esque photos of all time. I love everything about it.

Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team is the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen @edsbs pic.twitter.com/y3LTPMzPgR — TB (@TBGoPokes) September 25, 2022

TRAE YOUNG WOULD NEVER Luka is set to break the record for most ‘whines’ in a single NBA season.

Luka Doncic Spends Offseason Adding New Complaints To Repertoire https://t.co/zck0FVrj8w pic.twitter.com/7upvsYogNn — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 26, 2022

LOCK OF THE WEEK Back on the horse and we’re 1-1. Texas just got PUSHED out of Lubbock and will be looking for revenge in Austin. UT is -8.5 against a shaky WVU team, I like the Longhorns taking this one with some style points, Horns Down though.

1-1