The Mid-Morning Dump: Alternate. Black.

Iowa State Athletics

BIG NIGHT For ISU volleyball as they notch a win over #13 Baylor.

FRIEND OF THE PROGRAM Eleanor Holthaus saw her 1300th kill cross the net during her 20-kill performance.

ℎ ℎ .



Number 6 becomes the sixth in Iowa State history to break 1,300 as she hits her seventh kill of the match.



S2 | Iowa State 19, #13 Baylor 19#RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/pZbJMNOKeT — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) September 29, 2022

.



Eleanor Holthaus tallies the sixth match of her career with 20-plus kills, tying the eighth-most in Iowa State history. #RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/qChWF0pCNv — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) September 29, 2022

KEYS TO VICTORY The Godfather takes us through his keys to a Cyclone win.

Iowa State will play Kansas for the 102nd time on Saturday. Our friends at United Bank of Iowa bring us John Walters’ Keys to Victory. pic.twitter.com/9ClT6VaAT5 — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 28, 2022

RUS BUS Jared Rus named a semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy.

JUDGE IS IN SESSION Aaron Judge finally gets homer number 61.

61 years since 61.



Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. pic.twitter.com/1V4Gums34C — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2022

FRANKIE LASAGNA The man who dropped the homerun has been identified.

Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna (!) just misses catching Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball



Story from our roving baseball reporter @GregoryStrongCP https://t.co/0YthQMMBF0 — Scott Brown (@BrownieScott) September 29, 2022

RIP COOLIO Virgil pays his respects.

Man. @Coolio my brother. We hit it all across the land man. I’m broken about this. Here is some blonde beggin us both for some Meatsauce. RIP my bro. pic.twitter.com/8DqczqeQAT — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) September 29, 2022

OCTOBER Playoff baseball has almost arrived, here’s what to know.