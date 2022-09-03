Filed under: GAMETHREAD I: SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE Gametime! By Matthias Schwartzkopf@MatthiasWRNL Sep 3, 2022, 11:30am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GAMETHREAD I: SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK Iowa State Cyclones (0-0, 0-0) at Southeast Missouri State (0-0, 0-0) Date: September 3rd Time: 1 P.M Place: Jack Trice Stadium Capacity: 61,500 Line: Iowa State (-37.5) TV: ESPN+ More From Wide Right & Natty Lite There’s always an Iowa connection: 2022 Iowa State football schedule edition 2022 Tailgate Preview I: SEMO 2022 Game Preview I: Southeast Missouri State Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 142) - Depth Chart Analysis and SEMO Preview Players to Watch: SEMO Betting the Big 12: Week 1 Loading comments...
Loading comments...