Iowa State Handles SEMO

The Iowa State Cyclones took care of business in Jack Trice Stadium this afternoon, beating South Eastern Missouri State by a final score of 42-10.

The game started interestingly, with SEMO marching down the field for an 80 yard drive keyed by clutch 3rd down plays, only to end in a turnover on downs after failing to convert on a 4th and 1 at the Iowa State 12 yard line.

The Cyclones took the lead on their first possession thanks to the arm of Hunter Dekkers, overcoming a false start on the first play to score on a 33 yard Hutchinson touchdown. They would never look back after taking this early lead.

After giving up yards on the first drive, the defense bowed up and forced two straight punts, after each of which Iowa State scored to go up 21-0. Xavier Hutchinson was the main man on each drive, scoring the first 3 touchdowns of the season.

After a missed SEMO field goal prior to half, the game took a nasty turn. Anthony Johnson dropped an easy INT which was caught by Ryan Flournoy for a 41 yard gain, which quickly turned into a touchdown. A Dekkers underthrow was then intercepted and turned into a field goal, making it 21-10 at halftime .

The running game helped to blow the game open in the second half, as Jirehl Brock and Eli Sanders started to gash the Redhawks, Iowa State would add 3 touchdowns in a fairly uneventful second half to seal a big opening win.

In all, the Cyclones played a clean game penalty wise, the stars (Brock, Hutchinson, Dekkers) shone, and an uneventful opening game was finally in the cards.