This week, Aiden and Lea welcome on ISU Swimmer Andie Quirke to talk about her journey from New Zealand to Iowa State, her YouTube career, shoes, and anything in between before drafting the best songs to sing to in the car. Aiden and Lea close the show with a recap of Iowa State’s week in volleyball, soccer, and cross country and also pick their Cyclones of the week.

Be sure to check it out on all platforms!