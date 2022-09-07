Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 2

College football is back and it was a fun weekend for all of us (unless you’re a West Virginia fan). We have some movement in the power rankings, along with some question marks within every team moving forward.

10. Kansas

2022 record: 1-0

Cool, you beat Tennessee Tech, you are still last in the power rankings. “Why isn’t West Virginia last, they are the only team that didn’t win in week 1?” Well if their wide receivers could catch the ball they would have a win over a ranked rival. But hey, props to Kansas for the win. They play West Virginia this upcoming week and they can move up on the list if they win. Just beat Texas again this year, and we all will continue to love you.

9. West Virginia

2022 record: 0-1

Shoutout to the Mountaineers for one hell of a game on Thursday. Truly the only way to start the 2022 college football season. The defense needs work, and the wide receivers should probably go to a camp where they learn how to catch a ball. J.T. Daniels was okay but going 23-40 with 2 TDs and 1 INT isn’t that impressive against an average Pittsburgh defense.

8. Texas Tech

2022 record: 1-0

The Red Raiders had one of the most impressive offense showings this past weekend. Yes, it was against Murray State, but having two receivers (Bradley and Fouonji) finishing with over 100 yards and two TDs each is something to take note of. Tahj Brooks did end the game with three of his own touchdowns, but after week 1, Texas Tech seems to be going with a running back by committee. Should be a great game against ranked Houston on Saturday and mark me down for the over, doesn’t matter what it is.

7. TCU

2022 record: 1-0

I did not have TCU winning 38-13 on the road against Colorado on my bingo card. However, they are liars, they told us they were getting a three QB system and we only saw two. They could be higher on this list, but lying doesn’t help you on these rankings so they have to deal with the consequences. Their next opponent is top talent Tarleton State University. I had to look them up to make sure this wasn’t Bishop Sycamore 2.0. Well, they are real but calling them a university is probably a little premature at this point.

6. Kansas State

2022 record: 1-0

Adrian Martinez not throwing a passing touchdown against South Dakota is definitely not ideal. He did have a rushing touchdown, but only throwing for 53 yards is well, gross. Deuce Vaughn was great and his battle for the best RB in the Big 12 against Bijan Robinson will be an awesome race to watch. The K-State defense looks better than last year with four sacks and an interception on the record in week 1. The Wildcats face Missouri this week, another great matchup in week 2 of college football.

5. Iowa State

2022 record: 1-0

SEMO doesn’t seem like a real school, but they are picked second in the Ohio Valley, which we all know is a football conference. Dekkers throwing for 4 TDs and almost 300 yards was beautiful to see. Xavier Hutchinson put on a clinic with his 3 touchdowns and 128 receiving yards. Maybe the West Virginia wide receivers should take notes. The defense and O-Line were solid with room for improvement. Next week it’s the Cy-Hawk series and Iowa is pulling all the stops to try to make Iowa State fans believe that this is the year the Cyclones can win.

4. Texas

2022 record: 1-0

Is Texas back? No, and we will be asking this question every week. Alabama now comes to town and there is just no way Texas wins this game. Honestly, there are small victories Texas should be focusing on. If Quinn Ewers looks good or even great against Bama's defense that’s a win. If they cover the spread (more than likely somewhere in the 20s) that’s a win.

3. Baylor

2022 record: 1-0

Did Baylor drop from two to three after beating a team 69-10? Yes, it’s my rankings so back off. They looked like they were playing a JV team at times on Saturday, but I believe Oklahoma deserved to move up. There is nothing more to really say about Baylor’s game. Why would I waste time talking about Albany football? Baylor now goes on the road and enters Mormon country. 9th ranked Baylor vs. 21st ranked BYU, is a great way to end a Saturday night.

2. Oklahoma

2022 record: 1-0

Five sacks and one interception was an exciting way to start the Brent Venables era on the defensive side of the ball. Being a defensive-minded HC, maybe Oklahoma will finally have a defense this year. On offense, Mims and Gabriel looked solid, it was against UTEP so take that with a grain of salt. They get some MACtion this week with Kent State, so that’s another over on the card for this weekend.

Oklahoma State

2022 record: 1-0

Spencer Sanders looked like the best QB in the Big 12 this past weekend, finishing with six total touchdowns and 406 total passing yards. Central Michigan was bowl-eligible last year and is one of the better teams in the MAC. We all knew Oklahoma State lost some important pieces on defense last year and it really showed last Saturday. The defense will need some work, but that may not matter if nobody can stop this Cowboy’s offense.