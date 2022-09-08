Betting the Big 12: Week 2

The conversation around the future of the CyHawk game is starting. After 2025, there is no guarantee that the series will continue. The Big Ten is going to be expanded with their new tv deals by then. There’s still no certainty about what the Big 12 will be up to. I just hope that Iowa and Iowa State can come together to keep this going. Iowa State has lost 6 straight in the series and could lose 100 in a row and I’d still want the game on the schedule every year. I don’t even like playing it that much, but I love the trivial banter that happens online. There are plenty of good fans on both sides that make this fun. The state would be a lot worse off without the rivalry. Let this serve as my open plea to keep the series going.

Now that I’m off my soapbox it’s time to brag for a minute. I’m seeing the board extraordinarily clear. 8-3 in Week 1 has to be the best start of the season I’ve ever had. This week gives us an absolute layup to start when Alabama crushes Texas into a pile of dust that it almost doesn’t even feel fair. As a reminder, we’re assuming -110 odds on the spread and betting 1.1 unit on each game to win 1 unit. Odds courtesy of the DRF Sportsbook and Vegas Insider for the FCS game. People are saying this slate of games isn’t as good but the gambling implications are much more fun than the games on paper. BYU-Baylor? Texas Tech-Houston? Kansas State-Missouri? Neal Brown’s last stand??? Sign me up.



THE GAMES

#1 Alabama (1-0) at Texas (1-0)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: FOX | The Line: Alabama -20.5

This is an easy game to bet. Texas is more focused on the fact that Gameday and Big Noon Kickoff are on site than they are on the football game. Alabama has so much more talent on both sides of the ball. Nick Saban loves crushing his former assistants. Quinn Ewers is going to get pummeled. Bama by 40.

Pick: Alabama -20.5



Missouri (1-0) at Kansas State (1-0)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: Kansas State -7.5

I don’t have any evidence of this. I just feel like these teams are poised to play a classic, weird, old school Big 12 game. I love that Missouri is getting more than a touchdown.

Pick: Missouri +7.5



Iowa State (1-0) at Iowa (1-0)

Kickoff: 3:00pm | TV: BTN | The Line: Iowa -3.5

No doubt about it. I’m ready to get hurt again. Iowa scores exactly 15 points on a special teams TD, a safety, and two field goals. The Cyclones will struggle to move the ball consistently.

Pick: Iowa -3.5



#25 Houston (1-0) at Texas Tech (1-0)

Kickoff: 3:00pm | TV: FS1 | The Line: Texas Tech -3

This pick is all about vibes. Texas Tech’s first BIG game with Joey McGwire on the sidelines. Lubbock will be rocking. Houston is the underdog despite being ranked. Seems suspicious. Take Tech to the bank.

Pick: Texas Tech -3



Kansas (1-0) at West Virginia (0-1)

Kickoff: 5:00pm | TV: ESPN+ | The Line: West Virginia -13.5

Seems like two teams moving in opposite directions. The public is going to be in on Kansas after watching West Virginia’s collapse against Pitt. One of the best gambling tricks out there is to fade the public. Sounds like the Mountaineers to me.

Pick: West Virginia -13.5



Kent State (0-1) at #9 Oklahoma (1-0)

Kickoff: 6:00pm | TV: ESPN+ | The Line: Oklahoma -33.5

Boomer has an offense with some juice after all, ehh? This reminds me so much of last week’s game that I guess we just take Oklahoma again until we get proven wrong.

Pick: Oklahoma -33.5



Arizona State (1-0) at #11 Oklahoma State (1-0)

Kickoff: 6:30pm | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: Oklahoma State -11

Is Herm Edwards still at Arizona State? I thought the NCAA brought the hammer down. All I know is I heard a ton of guys transferred and Spencer Sanders might be back to his 2020 self. Oklahoma State can score again and I’ll bet the defense has a much better effort than last week.

Pick: Oklahoma State -11



Tarleton State (1-0) at TCU (1-0)

Kickoff: 7:00pm | TV: ESPN+ | The Line: TCU -37

What’s Tarleton?

Pick: TCU -37



#9 Baylor (1-0) at #21 BYU (1-0)

Kickoff: 9:15pm | TV: ESPN | The Line: BYU -3

Late night in Provo is not a place I’d like to be. That stadium gets filled to the brim. BYU has grown men on the lines which should be a huge step up in physicality for Baylor. If you remember, Baylor beat BYU in Waco a year ago. This time, BYU returns the favor in a future conference clash.

Pick: BYU -3



BEST BET AROUND THE COUNTRY

Vanderbilt +12.5 vs Wake Forest

Am I buying into 2-0 Vandy? I guess so! Wake Forest couldn’t stop a nosebleed on defense last year and is missing presumed starting QB Sam Hartman for this game. Vandy has some SEC speed that allows them to score enough points that keeps this one within the number.



NFL PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Vikings +1.5 vs Packers

Welcome back to Sunday ball! There’s just nothing like the full Saturday slate of college ball followed by an NFL Sunday. Note the 3:25 kickoff here instead of primetime which will help with the Kirk Cousins of it all. The Vikings should be much improved under the new coach, and this is a sneaky important game for the rest of the season. If the Vikings are going to win the NFC North, they better beat Green Bay at home. The Packers predictably start slow again this season.



PROP OF THE WEEK FOR TEXA$ FANS

Combined sacks and interceptions of Quinn Ewers this weekend?

O/U 6.5



Season record: 8-3 (+4.7 units)