The Mid-Morning Dump: NFL is Back

Football is all the way back.

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY Iowa State announces their partnership with The NIL Store.

HOME OPENER Cyclones take down in-state foe Drake in 4 sets to open their season at Hilton.

KEYS TO VICTORY John Walters gives the inside scoop on what needs to happen for Iowa State to beat Iowa.

THE NIGHT CAP This episode was everywhere, but we do talk some ball. Check it out!

Around the Country

MAKING MORE SENSE THAN MY PROFESSORS Jameis never disappoints.

A 10, A FKN 10 This is the coolest tag you’ll ever see.

SEINFELD KNOWS ALL The comedian blames the Mets trumpet takeover for the Mets meltdown.

NFL IS BACK The Bills take on the Rams, can McVay stay undefeated in week 1 games?

