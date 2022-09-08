The Mid-Morning Dump: NFL is Back

Iowa State Athletics

SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY Iowa State announces their partnership with The NIL Store.

The @nil_store powered by Campus Ink will launch a complete NIL merchandise store for Iowa State student-athletes, featuring jerseys and officially licensed apparel. Learn more at https://t.co/X6zSUrlLEX. pic.twitter.com/FYGUwFT439 — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 7, 2022

HOME OPENER Cyclones take down in-state foe Drake in 4 sets to open their season at Hilton.

RECAP | Jaden Newsome hits one kill shy of a triple-double as the Cyclones kick off the Cardinal and Gold Tournament with a victory.



https://t.co/EetwErYNBl pic.twitter.com/yTveyOEbUt — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) September 8, 2022

KEYS TO VICTORY John Walters gives the inside scoop on what needs to happen for Iowa State to beat Iowa.

The Cyclones look for a 2-0 start this week. @JWcyclonestv has his Keys to Victory brought to us by United Bank of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/8Khao2pUkx — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 7, 2022

THE NIGHT CAP This episode was everywhere, but we do talk some ball. Check it out!

Around the Country

MAKING MORE SENSE THAN MY PROFESSORS Jameis never disappoints.

Jameis Winston is a national treasure

pic.twitter.com/TSeo1z4cbu — PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2022

A 10, A FKN 10 This is the coolest tag you’ll ever see.

This tag



Where were you the night Edmundo Sosa took over Major League Baseball? pic.twitter.com/1PS74yuK6G — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 8, 2022

SEINFELD KNOWS ALL The comedian blames the Mets trumpet takeover for the Mets meltdown.

NFL IS BACK The Bills take on the Rams, can McVay stay undefeated in week 1 games?