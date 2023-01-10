The Mid-Morning Dump: Your College Football Champions: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Iowa State Athletics

COMING HOME Your conference leading Cyclones are in Ames tonight facing off against Texas Tech.

THAT’S A NICE MAP I love refreshing this page after every conference win, let’s keep adding land.

49 teams are unbeaten in conference play! pic.twitter.com/9LGfAW8yY1 — Joey Loose (@jloose128) January 9, 2023

TOP 15 Both the men’s and women’s teams are ranked in the top 15, but they’re trending in different directions.

BIG LOSS Speaking of, the Twister Sisters will be without Stephanie Soares for the rest of the season. A huge loss for a team that has struggled defending athletic post players without her.

Stephanie Soares to Miss Remainder of Season



| https://t.co/pF6RlCkwzA



pic.twitter.com/XtB1iu8t6g — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 9, 2023 Around the Country

I’M GOING TO RANT Georgia, shut up. You were never doubted, you were never underestimated, just shut up. You are in the upper echelon of college football and have been for the past five years. No one will ever doubt you, Alabama, Ohio State, or Clemson etc. etc. Brag about your dominance, brag about how you have more money than God, don’t try to be the little guy. You have more 5-stars on your current roster than Iowa State has had in its entire history. You’re Goliath, not David, act like it, you fools.

"They thought we were gonna go 7-5, we end up perfect. I can talk trash now cause I'm done. I'm a #Dawg for life and I will always be a Dawg."

A DGD indeed. Nolan Smith, what a joy to cover you. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/wjmeV5hxIO — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

MEANWHILE TCU was harshly reminded how parity in college football is completely gone by the wayside. In fact, I’ve gotten to the point, does the college football regular season matter?

BRING ON THE YANKEES Carlos Correa joins the Minnesota Twins... and oh what is that? The Twins have just been eliminated in the 2023 playoffs in a Yankees sweep.

TOP 100 The Ringer stirring up controversy on a peaceful Tuesday? See which former Cyclone is a top 20 player in the NBA. (I’ve always wanted to say that)

WILDCARD WEEKEND Here’s what to follow in the opening round.

GO BUNNIES The Jackrabbits, the Jacks, the Bunnies, the Hoppers, the Fighting Adam Vinatieri’s. The Jacks finally got their elusive championship, even better, it came against their hated rival on the biggest stage. Suck it NDSU.