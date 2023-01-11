The Mid-Morning Dump: Blowout in Ames

Iowa State Athletics

DEMOLITION The #14 Cyclones put a hurting on Texas Tech last night, cruising to an 84-50 win. The Cyclones now ranked 11th in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

ASUMA One of TJ Otzelberger’s biggest remaining 2024 recruiting targets is Isaac Asuma, a guard out of Minnesota. He talked with CycloneAlert’s Nick Osen about his recruitment.

WHAT NOW? Following the loss of Stephanie Soares to a season-ending knee injury, what does the path forward look like for the Twister Sisters?

LOOMING LARGE After a 4-0 start to conference play, the red-hot Cyclones head to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday for a monumental matchup of two of the conference’s best teams.

THE PROS A couple of Cyclones are in the hunt to be the first ever to be drafted into the NWSL. You can follow along here.

@miraemma32 documents @jordansilkowitz’s time in Philadelphia as she prepares for Thursday's NWSL Draft!



IG: iowastatesoccer pic.twitter.com/29SIXMfSyZ — Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) January 11, 2023

Around the Country

TYRESE & WOJ The almighty Woj sat down with Tyrese Haliburton on the newest episode of his podcast.

HURT...AGAIN Christian Pulisic is hurt again, and is likely to miss the next few months.

MADDEN For the first time in quite a long time, Madden is doing something right. The “CPR” sack celebration will be soon be removed from the game. This comes in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying situation last week, as well as a tone-deaf incident involving the Steelers doing the celebration last weekend.

BROCK Kyle Shanahan is prioritizing keeping Brock’s mindset the same as the 49ers head to the playoffs on the hunt for a Super Bowl.