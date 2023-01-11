Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Kansas State

Last Time Out

Iowa State dropped a ranked contest in Norman in what was a very winnable game for Iowa State.

Forget the game, Stephanie Soares tore her ACL in the first two minutes. Prayers for a smooth recovery, now we see how the team responds!

About Kansas State

K-State comes in at 12-4, including 1-2 in Big 12 play. With no Ayoka Lee, I think everyone expected Kansas State to be searching for some answers. The Wildcats have actually been just fine without her. Would they be better with her? Probably. Did they beat Iowa so who cares? Yep.

Statistically, Kansas State’s offense is better than it was a year ago. They average 74.6 ppg, compared to just 66.1 ppg during the 2021-22 season. They are also up to 100.4 points per 100 possessions, up from 93.6 last season. They remain a solid free throw shooting team (77.8%, 19th in DI) and haven’t improved much from three (29.1%, 223rd in DI), but they have improved in two-point shooting and started taking more quality shots. Also worth noting, they get to the FT line 22.7% of their possessions. ISU gets to the line 22.6% of their possessions. Be prepared for a free throw shooting contest.

The Wildcat defense though has...struggled. They’re giving up .76 points per possession, which ranks outside of the top 130 teams in college basketball. They also are giving up free throws on 18.1% of their defensive possessions. That’s 245th in DI. From three, they’re allowing the 278th rate at 31.9%. So let’s do some math: exactly 50% of Kansas State’s defensive possessions end in free throws or a 3-point attempt. As of before the game, 54.8% of Iowa State’s points (not possessions) come from those two spots. This is a great matchup for the Cyclones

Opponent Player to Watch

Gabby Gregory has been the answer to all of K-State’s problems. After spending three seasons at Oklahoma, she has made an immediate impact in Manhattan. A 5-11 guard, Gregory is currently averaging 21.6 ppg, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 2.2 assists per game. She makes nearly three 3’s per game at a 33.6% clip. As always in the Big 12, the ISU guards will have their hands full.

What Will Happen

The poverty purple kitties go home crying. “K-State? More like L-state, bozos. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 76

Kansas State University - 57

Pick Three

Morgan Kane fills in for Stephanie Soares in the starting five. Ashley Joens gets 10 rebounds to surpass Angie Welle as the all-time leader in rebounds. Lexi Donarski reaches double figures for the 5th straight game.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 15 Iowa State (10-3, 2-1 Big 12) vs. Kansas State (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 - 6:30 pm

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Shawn Kenney, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Kansas State leads 53-46 (Note: Kansas State is ISU’s most frequent opponent in program history)