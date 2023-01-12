 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: My last dump

End of an era for your boy.

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

BOUNCE BACK WIN Iowa State gets back into the win column.

HUGE GOODMAN GUY The rest of the country should probably use these rankings.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH Cyclone golden boy Brock Purdy picks up an honor.

NO BUENO Tyrese Haliburton left the game on crutches last night.

Around the Country

THE ALLIANCE Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS LEGEND DEREK CARR The long-time Raiders QB says goodbye to the organization.

STUPID GOOD Nikola Jokic is the best passer in the world.

NO BIAS AT ALL HERE Nick Saban says his Tide was the 2nd best team.

ALMOST PLAYOFF TIME Who has the best chance to make the Super Bowl?

MY LAST DUMP After 125 mid-morning dumps, I am giving the keys to our dearly beloved Tom Turner. Go follow him on Twitter @tom_turner00

