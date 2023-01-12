The Mid-Morning Dump: My last dump

Iowa State Athletics

BOUNCE BACK WIN Iowa State gets back into the win column.

Start your day by checking out the highlights from last night's W!



pic.twitter.com/AyQPp7Fqkv — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 12, 2023

HUGE GOODMAN GUY The rest of the country should probably use these rankings.

Updated Goodman Top 25:



- Iowa State cracks Top 10

- UConn slides

- Providence into Top 20 pic.twitter.com/Olur5acGwa — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 12, 2023

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH Cyclone golden boy Brock Purdy picks up an honor.

NO BUENO Tyrese Haliburton left the game on crutches last night.

Here's the play that Haliburton was injured on: https://t.co/1bOrwTBtjh pic.twitter.com/mVoQPeVLZL — Tony East (@TEastNBA) January 12, 2023 Around the Country

THE ALLIANCE Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.

Sources: The #Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO. A major hire for the organization and for Warren, who spent time in the NFL prior to college football as a top executive for the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS LEGEND DEREK CARR The long-time Raiders QB says goodbye to the organization.

STUPID GOOD Nikola Jokic is the best passer in the world.

I simply cannot with Nikola Jokić and his passing every. single. night. pic.twitter.com/giFP2u1eSa — Katy Winge (@katywinge) January 12, 2023

NO BIAS AT ALL HERE Nick Saban says his Tide was the 2nd best team.

In final coaches poll:



Nick Saban’s ballot:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. TCU

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

6. Tennessee



Kirby Smart’s ballot

1. Georgia

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2023

ALMOST PLAYOFF TIME Who has the best chance to make the Super Bowl?

MY LAST DUMP After 125 mid-morning dumps, I am giving the keys to our dearly beloved Tom Turner. Go follow him on Twitter @tom_turner00